Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Middlesex Water worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MSEX opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

