Truist Financial Corp Has $977,000 Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 43.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,012 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.44 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.