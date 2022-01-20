Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Univest Financial worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Univest Financial by 107,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $904.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

