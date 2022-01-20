Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Appian by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 67.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.29.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

Appian Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

