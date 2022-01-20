Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,862 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

