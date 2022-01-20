Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Flushing Financial worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

FFIC stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

