Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.34 and its 200 day moving average is $167.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,107,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

