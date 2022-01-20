Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

HBNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

