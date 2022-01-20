Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO opened at $22.92 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.