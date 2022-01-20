Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 110.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 278,521 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWX. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

