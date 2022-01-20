State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Workhorse Group worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $549.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The business had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

