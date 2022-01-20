State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 280 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axonics were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

