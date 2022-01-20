1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.78

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 43 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

