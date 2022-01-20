Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.06

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -206.29 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

