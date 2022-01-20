International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.69

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.69 and last traded at C$8.64, with a volume of 2622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.53.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.