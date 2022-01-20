RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Bank of America

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RocketLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.00.

RocketLab stock opened at 9.85 on Wednesday. RocketLab has a 1 year low of 9.50 and a 1 year high of 21.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.12. The company had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that RocketLab will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth $277,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth $376,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $2,762,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $16,130,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

