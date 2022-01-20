Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

