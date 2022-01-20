Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HWC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at $78,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

