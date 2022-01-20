Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.92. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The company had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.60 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $74.11 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

