First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 749 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,538,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after acquiring an additional 96,231 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth $232,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,294,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth $4,462,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 71,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE:TRP opened at $50.91 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.44.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.