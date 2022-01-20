Brokerages Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Clipper Realty reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $9.28 on Monday. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $149.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 48.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

