First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Acquires C$33,500.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$904,500.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,950.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,600.00.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.57. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$12.74 and a 12 month high of C$30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

