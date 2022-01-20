Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

DSGN stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

