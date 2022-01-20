First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of First Wave BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ FWBI opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.65.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48). On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.