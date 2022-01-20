Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 86.64 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 127 ($1.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

