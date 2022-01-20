Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of PFD opened at GBX 116.80 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 86.64 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 127 ($1.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09.
Premier Foods Company Profile
