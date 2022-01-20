TD Asset Management Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $350.35 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $298.59 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.85 and a 200-day moving average of $352.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

