SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 666 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $14,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $705.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after acquiring an additional 104,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 760,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 58,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 159,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

