Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 666 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $14,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SI-BONE stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.