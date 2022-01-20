TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in AMERCO by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $647.23 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $448.48 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $713.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $676.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

