iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $66.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.99.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

