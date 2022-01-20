Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Five Star Bancorp worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,118,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,513,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $9,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

FSBC opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.10. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. Analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.