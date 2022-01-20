APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.27

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 66102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of APA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of APA by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

