Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.70

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.70 and last traded at $68.86, with a volume of 3431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Cognex alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 309,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.