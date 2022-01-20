Short Interest in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Increases By 19.5%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

