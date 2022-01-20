Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.34.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.