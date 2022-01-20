Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independence by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Independence stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $837.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.65. Independence has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $57.43.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Independence’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

