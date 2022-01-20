Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Digimarc worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Digimarc by 292.1% in the second quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after buying an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digimarc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after buying an additional 38,096 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 9.3% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 341,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 29,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at $16,038,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digimarc alerts:

DMRC stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.23. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.