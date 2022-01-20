OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

