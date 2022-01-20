Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 251.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 72.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.