Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,762 Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 493,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 26.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 148,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.59. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

