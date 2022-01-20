Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANTO. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.46) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($15.01) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.69) to GBX 1,350 ($18.42) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.74) to GBX 1,280 ($17.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,343.33 ($18.33).
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,494.50 ($20.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,387.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,417.23. The company has a market cap of £14.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.91).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.