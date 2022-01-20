Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANTO. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.46) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($15.01) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.69) to GBX 1,350 ($18.42) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.74) to GBX 1,280 ($17.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,343.33 ($18.33).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,494.50 ($20.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,387.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,417.23. The company has a market cap of £14.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.91).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

