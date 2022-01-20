Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 112 ($1.53) target price on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised Centamin to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 86 ($1.17) to GBX 106 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.05) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.91) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 119.60 ($1.63).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 95.84 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.91. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 125.30 ($1.71).

In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,424.89).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

