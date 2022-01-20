Entain (LON:ENT) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($32.75) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.54) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,370 ($32.34) to GBX 2,400 ($32.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.32).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,706.50 ($23.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,728.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 73.06. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,191.50 ($16.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($34.11).

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.71), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($359,339.30). Also, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($102,299.85).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

