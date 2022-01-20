Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.