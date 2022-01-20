LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 305 ($4.16) price target on the stock.

LMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.68) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.09) to GBX 310 ($4.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.48) to GBX 283 ($3.86) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.89) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 277.25 ($3.78).

LMP opened at GBX 268.80 ($3.67) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.79) and a one year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.70), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,479,055.81).

LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

