State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 12,602 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of CTS worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 63.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. reduced their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CTS opened at $34.15 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.41%.

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $774,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.