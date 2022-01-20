State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.04.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

