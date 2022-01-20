AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $58.19 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,908.05 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

