PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1,576.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 101,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

HTA stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

