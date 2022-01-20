Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPI stock opened at $179.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.08 and its 200-day moving average is $182.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.30 and a twelve month high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

